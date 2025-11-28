Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Viking were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Viking by 2.4% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Viking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Viking by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $59.00 price target on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

