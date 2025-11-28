Fidus Investment (FDUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) recently:

11/26/2025 – Fidus Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Fidus Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/10/2025 – Fidus Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.50 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Fidus Investment had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 72.88%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

