Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after acquiring an additional 333,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $157,890,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,362,000 after buying an additional 71,399 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total transaction of $3,652,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,764,856.16. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Lisman bought 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,679.56. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $47,639,028. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,353.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.34. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

