Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 406,855 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,855 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Manulife Financial worth $354,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,637,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,364,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 155,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

