WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Valero Energy stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day moving average is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

