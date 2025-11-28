State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $133.74 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $133,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 112.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 157,343 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

