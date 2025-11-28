Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $5.87 Million in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 196,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Coupang by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Coupang by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $2,076,045.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 449,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,182.14. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Arete started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Coupang Stock Up 0.6%

CPNG stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

