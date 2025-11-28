Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $31.26 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after buying an additional 2,953,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

