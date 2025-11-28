Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,232,000 after acquiring an additional 388,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,269,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,028,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

