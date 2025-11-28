Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 32,688 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,688 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 15.5% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 94,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,985,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $94,343,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 4.2%

ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

