Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.72% of Autodesk worth $1,805,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 67.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.24.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

