DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Head to Head Survey

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 30.35% 55.31% 11.20% DLocal 17.80% 37.66% 14.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.06 $2.18 billion $11.09 6.67 DLocal $745.97 million 5.47 $120.42 million $0.56 23.30

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and DLocal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 3 2 0 2.40 DLocal 0 5 5 1 2.64

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than DLocal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DLocal beats Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

