Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $40.49 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 45,192 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,697,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $531,567,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

NYSE UBER opened at $85.79 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

