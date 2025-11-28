Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 298,572 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.