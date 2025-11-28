Financial Review: Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ)

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Classover and Nauticus Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Classover $3.62 million 3.06 $5.27 million ($0.16) -2.47 Nauticus Robotics $1.81 million 6.69 -$134.91 million ($201.79) 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Classover has higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Classover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nauticus Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Classover has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Classover and Nauticus Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Classover 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nauticus Robotics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Classover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Classover shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Classover and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Classover N/A N/A N/A Nauticus Robotics -2,264.92% N/A -72.74%

Summary

Classover beats Nauticus Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Classover

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance. The school’s WASC certification is a testament to its teaching quality, meeting high standards in student satisfaction, teacher qualifications, classroom environment, and course content quality. Classover limits class size to six students to ensure personalized attention, delivering over 330,000 hours of online classes with a course renewal rate exceeding 90%. The platform has helped students win competition awards, making it a recognized “The Best Parenting Tool” in the parent community.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Webster, Texas.

