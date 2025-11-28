Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

NYSE BE opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 561.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $5,169,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,858,809. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,860,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,589 shares of company stock worth $16,439,742. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

