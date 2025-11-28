Insider Buying: Acrow (ASX:ACF) Insider Buys A$37,952.59 in Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Boland bought 36,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,952.59.

Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Steven Boland acquired 320,984 shares of Acrow stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.12 per share, with a total value of A$359,502.08.

Acrow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acrow Company Profile

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

