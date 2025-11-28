CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.49 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT UK High Income Trust had a net margin of 84.52% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON CHI opened at GBX 111 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £128.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.16. CT UK High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 85.55 and a 1 year high of GBX 112.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CT UK High Income Trust news, insider Angus Pottinger bought 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 per share, with a total value of £4,986.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About CT UK High Income Trust

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

