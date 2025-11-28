Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $34,196.40 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $34,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,633.80. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8%

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $65.69 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $1.00. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%.The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 116.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,774,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKTR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

