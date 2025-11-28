Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 427,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 55.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,907,000 after buying an additional 120,638 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 114,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $176.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.27 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

