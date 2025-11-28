Oklo Inc. $OKLO is Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Oklo accounts for approximately 12.6% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oklo were worth $42,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 720.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 359,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKLO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This trade represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

