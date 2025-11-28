Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $49,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corpay by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after buying an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corpay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after buying an additional 125,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corpay by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,731,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY stock opened at $293.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.78 and a 200 day moving average of $311.68.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPAY. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

