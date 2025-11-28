Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 343 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 52.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,532,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9%

AMT stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

