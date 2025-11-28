BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Purchased by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

