Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $41.14 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $344.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.25. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

