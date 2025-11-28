Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $53.99 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 349.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 92,196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

