Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 18,681 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $66,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novanta by 65.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novanta currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $133.00.

Novanta stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

