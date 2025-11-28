Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,408,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,780,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.47% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 745,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $171.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.