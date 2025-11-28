TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,535,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $135,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,333,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $55,607,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $730,163. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

