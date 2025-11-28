Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,020,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of The Goldman Sachs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:GS opened at $815.88 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $841.28. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $787.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

