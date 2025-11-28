RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Lowered by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,602,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 14,974.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of RTX opened at $173.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.