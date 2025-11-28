Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in SAP SE $SAP

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $73,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $240.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.36. The company has a market capitalization of $295.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

