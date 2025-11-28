Norges Bank Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,521,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,900,000. Norges Bank owned 2.03% of Fortinet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after purchasing an additional 828,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

