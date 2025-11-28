Medtronic PLC $MDT Stake Lowered by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,698,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $260,649,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

MDT opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

