Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $163.32 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,287,202 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's holdings in Match Group were worth $163,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Match Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares in the company, valued at $871,964.80. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.00.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

