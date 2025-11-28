Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,120,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,226,000 after purchasing an additional 283,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,949,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,776,000 after purchasing an additional 838,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zephirin Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

