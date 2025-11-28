Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,921,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,583,000 after buying an additional 625,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

