The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.15% from the stock’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $48.34 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

