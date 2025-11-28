Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 47,190 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $183,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $111.41 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

