Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,670 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $217,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.84.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.57 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

