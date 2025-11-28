Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 53,046 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,046 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $273,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 54.0% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,891,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 67.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.78 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $181.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.