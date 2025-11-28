Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after buying an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $544,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $162.29 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

