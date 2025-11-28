W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Stock Holdings Cut by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.3%

W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 220.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

