Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 86.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $861.69 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $869.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $781.87 and its 200-day moving average is $734.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

