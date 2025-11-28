Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,677,000 after buying an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Leidos by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,203,000 after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDOS opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.40. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

