Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 828.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.