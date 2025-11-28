Heico Corporation $HEI Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Heico comprises about 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heico by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Heico by 17,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in Heico by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $330.00 price target on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.62.

Heico Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HEI opened at $315.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $338.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 49,423 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,752.39. This represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,151.17. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 in the last ninety days. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heico Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

