Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 284.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

