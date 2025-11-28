Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $184.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $178.64 and a 1-year high of $234.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

