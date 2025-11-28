Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 445,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 103,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

